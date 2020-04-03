Man Driving Pickup Across Tracks Seriously Injured by Amtrak Train in Oceanside

Share This Article:

An Amtrak train crashed into a pickup truck in Oceanside Thursday, seriously injuring the driver, who had to be airlifted to a hospital.

The collision occurred about 5:05 p.m. on the tracks near Cassidy Street and South Meyers Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was driving a white pickup truck westbound and entered the tracks as the train was traveling southbound at 60 mph. The engineer sounded the warning horn before the truck entered the crossing, but was unable to avoid hitting the vehicle.

The victim, who was the only person in the vehicle, was extricated from the wreckage and airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital, according to the sheriff’s department.

His condition was not released.

— City News Service

