El Cajon Homicide $1,000 Reward Offered

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and detectives with the El Cajon Police Department’s Crimes of Violence Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 41-year-old, Tony Montantes.

On March 16 at 9:55 p.m. Tony Montantes was standing on the sidewalk in the area of E. Main St. and S. First St. in El Cajon when an unknown suspect fired several gunshots at him. As a result, Montantes was struck multiple times.

Despite life-saving measures by El Cajon Police officers, paramedics and hospital staff, Montantes was pronounced dead. The suspect(s) were last seen fleeing the area in a vehicle. At this time, no other information is known about the vehicle involved.

Anyone with additional information is as asked to call Detective Latinette with the El Cajon Police Department’s Crimes of Violence Unit at (619) 579-3348 or email at tlatinette@cityofelcajon.us; or Detective Sandoval at (619) 579-5748 or email at jsandoval@cityofelcajon.us.

You may also contact the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org

for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.

