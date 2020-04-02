Man Breaks Into Scripps Ranch Home, Flees in Resident’s Vehicle

Share This Article:

A man broke into a Scripps Ranch home Thursday morning and stole a resident’s vehicle before eluding police and ditching the car in the Rancho Penasquitos area, police said.

A woman called dispatchers shortly after 2:15 a.m. and reported that a man had broken into her home in the 1000 block of Rock Creek Drive, north of Pomerado Road, and she and her husband were hiding in the bathroom, San Diego police Sgt. Matt Botkin said.

Officers responded to the scene and the woman told them that the burglar stole the keys to one of their vehicles and drove off, Botkin said.

Police attempted to catch up to the vehicle using a tracking device in the car, but were unable to catch the driver, the sergeant said.

Officers found the vehicle unoccupied in the 13000 block of Calle De Las Rosas around 4 a.m., Botkin said.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

Robbery detectives were investigating the home invasion.

–City News Service

