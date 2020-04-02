Driver Killed, 3 Injured in 2 Separate Crashes on I-15 in Grantville Area

Share This Article:

A investigation was underway Thursday into two crashes on Interstate 15 in the Grantville area that left one driver dead and three other people injured.

California Highway Patrol officers were sent shortly after 9:50 p.m. Wednesday to northbound I-15 north of Friars Road.

CHP Officer Salvador Castro said they found that two separate crashes had occurred, involving a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup that had rolled over, a 2013 Mercedes C250 sedan and a 2007 Honda Accord sedan.

It was not immediately clear which vehicle or vehicles were involved in the first crash.

The pickup driver, a 30-year-old Corona woman whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 52-year-old male passenger was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of major injuries, Castro said.

The Mercedes driver, a 28-year-old San Diego man, was also taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, Castro said.

A passenger in the Honda, a 27-year-old Chula Vista woman, was evaluated at the scene for a complaint of pain and the 22-year-old San Diego man driving the Honda was uninjured, he said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crashes, Castro said.

— City News Service

