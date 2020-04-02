Share This Article:

One person was killed Wednesday evening when a vehicle rolled over as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 near SDCCU Stadium.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash occurred near the Friars Road exit about 9:55 p.m. and involved at least three vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The age, gender and name of the victims were not disclosed.

All northbound lanes of the freeway were blocked at Friars Road until further notice.

— City News Service

1 Dead in Rollover Crash on Interstate 15 Near Stadium was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: