Sex Offender Arrested by Border Patrol, Faces Charge of Entering Country Illegally

A convicted sex offender was arrested Monday by U.S. Border Patrol agents who apprehended a group of people near Boulevard they suspected of entering the country illegally.

The 44-year-old Mexican national, who was arrested along with 13 men and one woman, also Mexican nationals, in a remote area called Carrie’s Mountain, was convicted in 2004 in Ventura County of lewd acts with a minor, San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said. He was sentenced to a year in jail for the crime, and deported following his release.

Heitke said the man is being held in federal custody pending charges for illegal entry after deportation.

The remaining 14 people, all found to be without the legal paperwork to enter or remain in the country, will be removed to Mexico, Heitke said.

— Staff report

