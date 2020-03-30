Share This Article:

A Poway anesthesiologist was arrested by Escondido Police on Monday on suspicion of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman under his care.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The patient contacted police on Saturday to report the alleged assault by physician Leng Thai Ky, 40, public-affairs Lt. Chris Lick said.

Detectives “investigated the case throughout the weekend, gathering further evidence of the assault, and developed probable cause to arrest Ky,” Lick said. “We believe there are additional, unidentified victims.”

Police and personnel with the U.S. Marshals Service took Ky into custody Monday morning.

Ky, who has been a medical doctor for about eight years, has worked for Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, the North County Pain Institute, Sharp Community Medical Group, Graybill Medical Group and the Desert Pain Clinic in Rancho Mirage, according to police.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the suspect is asked to call Detective Therese Ruiz at 760-839-4790.

— City News Service

Poway Anesthesiologist Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Patient was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: