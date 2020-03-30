Alzheimer’s Patient Ramzi Yousif, 75, Reported Missing in Southeast San Diego

Share This Article:

The San Diego Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding an Alzheimer’s patient reported missing Saturday.

Ramzi Yousif, 75, walks with a cane and frequents Food For Less (312 Euclid Ave.), Burger King (3676 Market St.), Church’s Chicken (504 Euclid Ave.) and the 99 Cents Store (265 Marketplace Ave.) in the Cholla View and Mountain View areas of San Diego.

Yousif is described as a Middle Eastern male, 5-foot-10, 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say the Missing Persons Unit can be contacted at (619) 531-2295 or (619) 531-2277.

