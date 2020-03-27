Share This Article:

A 61-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized Thursday evening with a broken leg he sustained when he was struck by a vehicle in Kearny Mesa.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The accident occurred in the 4300 block of Convoy Street about 6:30 p.m. as the man was crossing the street from the west sidewalk to the east sidewalk.

The pedestrian, who had been drinking, walked into the path of a 2005 Acura TL in the No. 1 lane and was struck, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The man suffered a broken leg and cuts to his head and was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening, Heims said.

A 33-year-old woman driving the Acura was not injured.

— City News Service

Pedestrian Who Had Been Drinking Struck, Injured by Vehicle in Kearny Mesa was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: