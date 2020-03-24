Share This Article:

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a man found slain by an unknown assailant last week at a San Ysidro motel.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Patrol officers responding to a report of a severely injured person in a rented room at the lodge in the 100 block of Calle Primera found the body of 22-year-old Adrian Torres-Garcia shortly before noon Wednesday, according San Diego police.

Torres-Garcia had succumbed to upper-body trauma suffered in some sort of assault, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Officials have released no further details on the cause of the victim’s death.

“At this time, very little is known about the circumstances leading up to (Torres-Garcia’s) death, although it does not appear to be a random attack,” the lieutenant said. “Investigators are in the process of interviewing friends and family to develop potential leads and determine who (he) may have been with.”

–City News Service

Victim, 22, of San Ysidro Motel Homicide ID’d as Adrian Torres-Garcia was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: