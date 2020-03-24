Share This Article:

Firefighters extinguished a blaze Tuesday morning that damaged a storage room at an Oceanside church.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The noninjury fire was reported around 4:40 a.m. at the Serra Center, 4076 Mission Ave., a building adjacent to Mission San Luis Rey, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Scott Stein said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found smoke coming from a storage room next to the main room where Mission San Luis Rey Parish holds mass, Stein said.

Crews with the Vista and Camp Pendleton fire departments helped douse the flames and had them knocked down by about 5:10 a.m., he said.

The flames did not spread beyond the storage room and “damage to the structure was kept to a minimum,” Stein said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

–City News Service

Blaze Damages Storage Room inside Oceanside Church was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: