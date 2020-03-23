Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley

Share This Article:

A pedestrian was fatally stuck Sunday night on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred on the westbound freeway near Hotel Circle about 8:15 p.m., the CHP reported. The body was found near the center divider.

There was no immediate word on the age or gender of the victim. The person’s name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene, the CHP said.

The crash was blocking two lanes and the CHP issued a SigAlert at 8:35 p.m.

— City News Service

