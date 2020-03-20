Police Searching for Armed Man Who Robbed Point Loma 7-Eleven

Share This Article:

A man robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint Friday in the Point Loma neighborhood, police said.

It happened around 5:10 a.m. at the convenience store on Adrian Street just south of West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The armed bandit walked into the store and demanded money from the cash register, Martinez said. The clerk complied and the thief ran out of the store, then drove away in a vehicle, described only as a small sedan.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot white man weighing around 200 pounds with a tattoo on his left hand and fingers, as well as a tattoo on his inner right thigh. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black shorts.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call SDPD’s robbery division at 619-531-2299 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

