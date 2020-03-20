Man Fatally Shot in Chula Vista Parking Lot, Police Searching for Gunman

Share This Article:

A man was fatally shot in a Chula Vista parking lot and police Friday were searching for the gunman.

The shooting was reported shortly before 10:10 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot in the 700 block of E Street, Chula Vista police Lt. Rusty Rea said.

A man and a woman were meeting another man over something involving a dog, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The meeting went awry and the man who was meeting the couple pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the man but leaving the woman unharmed.

It remains unclear whether the meeting involved a sale of a dog.

Officers and paramedics responded to the scene and found a man, whose age was not immediately available, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Rea said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the lieutenant said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

No suspect description was immediately available.

–City News Service

