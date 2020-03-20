1 Killed, Another Wounded, Girl Found in Trunk After Otay Mesa Shooting

Share This Article:

A man was shot dead Thursday night inside a white sedan in a residential area of Otay Mesa in San Diego, according to police and media reports.

With details still sketchy, officers were dispatched at 10:56 p.m. to Palm and Twining avenues, where a person was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

A videographer at the scene reported that the dead victim was the driver and a male passenger was wounded in the ankle.

A teenage girl was found in the trunk of the car and taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

