Man Stabbed on Trolley, But Tackles and Disarms His Attacker

A 36-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly stabbing a man on a Green Line trolley near downtown San Diego.

The attack occurred near the Middletown Station about 6:35 p.m., according San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

Heims said the 38-year-old victim and his 22-year-old female friend were passengers on the trolley when a man allegedly walked toward the woman with a knife in his hand.

Her friend got in front of her and was stabbed in the neck area, Heims said. Though wounded, the victim then tackled his assailant, disarmed him and held him down until he was arrested by police.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said. His condition was unknown.

The suspect, later identified as Joshua Scales, was booked into the San Diego County jail.

— City News Service

