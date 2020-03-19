Authorities Identify Victim in Lincoln Park Homicide

Photo by Chris Stone

The victim of an unsolved Lincoln Park-area homicide was publicly identified Thursday.

Timothy Stewart, 21, was attacked by an unidentified assailant in the 5000 block of Logan Avenue on Monday evening, according to San Diego police. He died in a hospital of upper-body injuries early the next morning, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Police have not disclosed the nature of the injuries suffered by Stewart and have released no suspected motive for the slaying. The killer has only been described as a dark-skinned man in dark clothing.

No arrests in the case have been announced.

— City News Service

