Lincoln Park Attack Victim in His 20s Dies Next Day in National City Hospital

A young man gravely injured in an assault in a Lincoln Park-area neighborhood died in a hospital Tuesday, authorities said.
San Diego police began investigating what is now a suspected homicide Monday evening, after getting word that the victim had been taken to Paradise Valley Hospital in National City for treatment of severe upper-body trauma, said Lt. Andra Brown.
The victim, who was in his early 20s, died early Tuesday, Brown said. His name was withheld pending family notification.
Officers subsequently determined that the victim had been fatally assaulted in the 5000 block of Logan Avenue, according to police.
“Due to the nature of his injuries … homicide detectives were called (in) and are currently investigating the incident,” the lieutenant said.
Police did not disclose further detail on the manner of the victim’s death.
