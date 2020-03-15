Suspect Arrested in Oak Park Stabbing

Share This Article:

A suspect was arrested Sunday in the stabbing of a man in the Oak Park neighborhood, police said.

The victim was stabbed in the neck and went to a rehab clinic on Euclid Avenue, north of Federal Boulevard, asking for help at about 7:30 a.m., said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Witnesses to the stabbing told officers where the suspect was, Martinez said, and the suspect was arrested.

The victim was hospitalized and his wounds were not considered life- threatening, Martinez said.

— City News Service

