Police Arrest 6 at Overnight DUI Checkpoint in the East Village

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
DUI checkpoint
A DUI checkpoint in San Diego. Courtesy San Diego Police

San Diego Police arrested six people Sunday on suspicion of driving while drunk during an overnight checkpoint in the East Village.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The checkpoint was conducted from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday by officers from the San Diego Police Department Traffic Division, according to Officer John Perdue.

Of the 1,765 vehicles that went through the checkpoint at 1400 G Street, 526 vehicles were screened, Perdue said. Fifteen drivers were evaluated, he said.

Two drivers were cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle or driving with a suspended or revoked license, the officer said. Eight vehicles were impounded.

The police department will conduct another checkpoint or saturation patrol Sunday, Perdue said.

— City News Service

Police Arrest 6 at Overnight DUI Checkpoint in the East Village was last modified: March 15th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss