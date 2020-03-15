Police Arrest 6 at Overnight DUI Checkpoint in the East Village

Share This Article:

San Diego Police arrested six people Sunday on suspicion of driving while drunk during an overnight checkpoint in the East Village.

The checkpoint was conducted from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday by officers from the San Diego Police Department Traffic Division, according to Officer John Perdue.

Of the 1,765 vehicles that went through the checkpoint at 1400 G Street, 526 vehicles were screened, Perdue said. Fifteen drivers were evaluated, he said.

Two drivers were cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle or driving with a suspended or revoked license, the officer said. Eight vehicles were impounded.

The police department will conduct another checkpoint or saturation patrol Sunday, Perdue said.

— City News Service

