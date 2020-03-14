Man’s In-Custody Death in Chula Vista Investigated

Share This Article:

The death of a man who was placed in restraints by Chula Visa police officers was being investigated Saturday by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Officers were sent to a residence in the 1300 block of Camino Carmelo shortly before midnight Thursday regarding a man who was apparently trying to hurt himself, according to Chula Vista Police Capt. Phil Collum.

Family members held the man down to keep him from trying to jump from a second-story window, he said.

Officers tried to restrain 56-year-old Oral Nunis to prevent him from hurting himself or others, Collum said.

“Nunis was uncooperative with officers and struggled as they attempted to detain him,” Collum said. “Two officers sustained injuries while attempting to restrain Nunis.”

Nunis was placed in a protective restraint device and officers transferred him to paramedics, Collum said. While receiving medical treatment inside the ambulance, Nunis became unresponsive, paramedics told police.

Nunis was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“The Chula Vista Police Department Crimes of Violence Unit is working with officials from the District Attorney’s Office and the San Diego County Medical Examiner to conduct an investigation into the incident,” Collum said.

–City News Service

