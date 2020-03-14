3 Killed When Speeding Chevy Pickup Hits Tree in Sorrento Valley

A San Diego police cruiser.
A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Three people, aged 18 to 20, were killed in a solo vehicle crash in Sorrento Valley and the driver of the vehicle was hospitalized Saturday morning with severe burns.

The crash was reported at 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 9900 block of Camino Santa Fe, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined an 18-year-old woman driving her Chevy pickup southbound on Camino Santa Fe at a high rate of speed lost control of the truck, which began spinning, jumped the center island and struck a pine tree, Martinez said.

Three passengers in the vehicle died at the scene and the driver survived the crash with third- and fourth-degree burns, Martinez said.

Alcohol was not suspected as a factor in the crash.

The names of the victims were not disclosed.

— City News Service

