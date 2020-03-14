Share This Article:

At least one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the northbound Interstate 5 in Solana Beach early Saturday morning that left one of the vehicles completely destroyed.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash was reported near Manchester Avenue at 2:35 a.m. and involved a Toyota Corolla, a Cadillac Escalade and a third dark-colored vehicle that was completely destroyed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details of what led up to the crash were not available.

All northbound lanes of the freeway just south of Manchester Avenue were closed until further notice.

— City News Service

1 Person Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 5 in Solana Beach was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: