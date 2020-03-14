1 Dead When Silver Sedan Racing on Interstate 15 Crashes in Fallbrook

Share This Article:

At least one person died Saturday when a silver sedan crashed into another vehicle near an Interstate 15 overpass in Fallbrook during an apparent race.

The crash was reported at 5:40 p.m. on the southbound freeway at Mission Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP three vehicles were racing and the silver sedan may have been traveling 100 mph when it crashed near the overpass.

At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

— City News Service

