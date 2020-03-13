Share This Article:

Police on Friday were searching for three men who robbed a Shell gas station in the Miramar area at gunpoint late Thursday night.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the gas station at the corner of Miramar Road and Camino Ruiz, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

Two men entered the store and one of them pointed a gun at the clerk while the other one put an undisclosed amount of money in a bag, Heims said.

A third man then walked into the store and let the other two know that a vehicle had pulled into the parking lot, the officer said.

The three fled on foot and were last seen running northbound through the parking lot, Heims said.

The suspect with the gun and the suspect with the bag were both last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants with white on the side.

The third man was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

— City News Service

Police Searching for 3 Men Who Robbed Miramar Gas Station at Gunpoint was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: