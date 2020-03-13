CHP Reports 1 Dead in Crash on Wildcat Canyon Road in Ramona

A California Highway Patrol cruiser
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

At least one person was killed in a crash at an intersection in Ramona early Friday evening.

The crash at the intersection of San Vicente and Wildcat Canyon roads took place about 6:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

It appears one vehicle swerved into the other vehicle’s lane and crashed head-on, the CHP said.

The crash temporarily blocked the intersection and the CHP issued a SigAlert at 6:41 p.m.

The victim’s age and gender were not released. The victim’s name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin. The CHP did not release any information related to other injuries.

— City News Service

