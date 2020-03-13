Burglar Backs SUV into Mission Valley Verizon Store, Flees in Second Vehicle

Share This Article:

A thief backed a stolen SUV through the front of a Mission Valley Verizon store Friday morning, then grabbed merchandise before fleeing in another car driven by a second person, police said.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Verizon Wireless store at 980 Camino Del La Reina, near Mission Center Road, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Officers arrived and found the Chevrolet SUV — which was reported stolen — completely inside the business with the front of the SUV facing out of the store, Martinez said.

Witnesses spotted someone wearing a blue hoodie and jeans running from the store after the crash, then that person got into another car driven by a getaway drive, 10News reported.

No further details about both suspects or the getaway vehicle were immediately available.

–City News Service

