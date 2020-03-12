Share This Article:

Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying an arsonist who torched a pickup truck in City Heights.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The man set the unoccupied Ford Ranger ablaze in an alley off the 4100 block of Highland Avenue about 4:15 a.m. Monday, then fled to the east on foot, according to police.

The fire gutted the vehicle and damaged the carport it was parked under, causing an estimated $13,000 worth of damage.

A surveillance video camera captured images of the perpetrator, who was dressed in blue jeans, a dark T-shirt, red shoes and a dark cap with some type of logo on it, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

–City News Service

Tips Sought in City Heights Vehicle Arson Case was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: