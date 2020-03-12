Police Escape Gunfire from Hillcrest Hotel in Brief Shootout

Share This Article:

A reportedly suicidal man holed up in a Hillcrest hotel Thursday and shot a gun in the direction of police, prompting at least one officer to return fire, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the early afternoon exchange of gunfire in the 3700 block of Fourth Avenue, according to San Diego police.

The events that led to the brief shootout began about 9:30 a.m., with a report that a man was threatening to kill himself in the neighborhood northwest of Balboa Park, Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Patrol personnel and crisis negotiators tried in vain for more than three hours to persuade the man to exit the building he was hunkered down in.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a volley of gunshots erupted, prompting police to begin evacuating the hotel, clearing pedestrians out of the area and closing nearby traffic lanes. SWAT personnel, including snipers, took up positions around the hotel, and administrators at Florence Elementary School, several blocks to the northwest, put the campus on lockdown as a precaution.

The standoff was ongoing as of shortly before 2 p.m., police said.

in hillcrest in san diego and there is an active shooter situation across the street. apparently someone is shooting from their apartment window. currently locked inside a starbucks. pic.twitter.com/KxWVqUfXH6 — john chuck, himself (@john_chuck) March 12, 2020

