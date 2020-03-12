Police Escape Gunfire from Hillcrest Hotel in Brief Shootout

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department at scene of shootout in Hillcrest.
Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department at scene of shootout in Hillcrest. Photo via Twitter

A reportedly suicidal man holed up in a Hillcrest hotel Thursday and shot a gun in the direction of police, prompting at least one officer to return fire, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the early afternoon exchange of gunfire in the 3700 block of Fourth Avenue, according to San Diego police.

The events that led to the brief shootout began about 9:30 a.m., with a report that a man was threatening to kill himself in the neighborhood northwest of Balboa Park, Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Patrol personnel and crisis negotiators tried in vain for more than three hours to persuade the man to exit the building he was hunkered down in.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a volley of gunshots erupted, prompting police to begin evacuating the hotel, clearing pedestrians out of the area and closing nearby traffic lanes. SWAT personnel, including snipers, took up positions around the hotel, and administrators at Florence Elementary School, several blocks to the northwest, put the campus on lockdown as a precaution.

The standoff was ongoing as of shortly before 2 p.m., police said.

— City News Service

Police Escape Gunfire from Hillcrest Hotel in Brief Shootout was last modified: March 12th, 2020 by Ken Stone

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss