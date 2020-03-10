Thief in ‘Theater-Style’ Mask, Clutching Baseball Bat Robs Park West Bank

Share This Article:

Authorities are asking the public to help identify a masked man wielding an aluminum baseball bat who robbed a Park West-area bank Tuesday.

The thief confronted a teller at the Union Bank branch office in the 300 block of Laurel Street and demanded cash about 12:15 p.m., according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations Violent Crimes Task Force.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the bandit left the bank and fled the area in a red car, San Diego police reported.

The robber was described as a roughly 6-foot-tall, 20- to 30-year-old black man wearing black pants, a blue long-sleeved shirt, tennis shoes, gloves and a white “theater style” mask, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the FBI (858) 320-1800 or https//tips.fbi.gov, or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

— City News Service and staff reports

