Teen Shot in Lemon Grove, Dropped Off at National City Hosptial

Deputies Tuesday were investigating a shooting scene in Lemon Grove after a gunshot victim was dropped off at a National City hospital.

National City police contacted the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department around 9:30 p.m. Monday to report that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at Paradise Valley Hospital in National City, Sheriff’s Lt. Ted Greenawald said.

The victim was transferred to a trauma center at a San Diego hospital, but it was not immediately known how severe the victim’s injuries were, Greenawald said.

The male victim was believed to be 17 years-old, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

San Diego police, sheriff’s deputies and National City police were all involved in searching for where the shooting happened.

The apparent crime scene was eventually located in the 7800 block of Sanford Drive in Lemon Grove, just north of Jamacha Road and west of Skyline Drive, Greenawald said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

— City News Service

