Police Release New Photo of Suspect Vehicle in Fatal Hit-and-Run Near Brown Field

San Diego Police on Tuesday released a new photo of the suspect vehicle in last week’s hit-and-run death of a woman near Brown Field Municipal Airport.

A $1,000 reward has been offered for the suspect driver’s identification and arrest.

The 21-year-old woman was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Otay Mesa Road and Otay Mesa Center Road when a westbound silver Nissan Altima struck her shortly before 9:15 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

The victim, Brescia Ayon, was pronounced dead at the scene, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

The Altima driver did not stop and was last seen heading northbound on Heritage Road in the four-door sedan, which has significant damage to the front passenger side, police said.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash or the identity of the Altima driver was asked to call the SDPD’s traffic division at 858-495-7807 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

