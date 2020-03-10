Pedestrian Struck By Car, Suffers Serious Injuries in Mission Bay Area

Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Mission Bay area Tuesday morning and suffered serious injuries, police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 6:50 a.m. on West Mission Bay Drive near Quivira Access, according to San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood.

The pedestrian was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, Lockwood said. An update on the victim’s status was not immediately available.

The driver remained at the scene, the officer said.

Police shut down the onramp from northbound Ingraham Street to West Mission Bay Drive and westbound Mission Bay Drive from Ingraham to Quivira for the crash investigation.

–City News Service

