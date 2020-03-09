Motorcyclist Collides with Deer, Suffers Serious Injuries in Rancho Santa Fe

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries when he collided with a deer on a rural road in Rancho Santa Fe.
The crash was reported shortly before 6:50 a.m. on Del Dios Highway near Vista Rancho Court, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.
The deer was killed in the crash and the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the CHP reported.
The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.
–City News Service
