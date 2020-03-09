3 Pedestrians Hit in Separate Incidents Around San Diego on Sunday Night

Share This Article:

Three pedestrians suffered broken right legs in three separate incidents within an hour of each other in the Colina Del Sol, Lincoln Park and Mira Mesa areas, police reported Monday.

The first crash happened shortly after 8:50 p.m. Sunday on 54th Street between El Cajon Boulevard and Trojan Avenue, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 61-year-old man was driving a 1997 Honda Civic southbound on 54th Street when he tried to swerve and avoid a pedestrian crossing westbound, but struck a 64-year-old man with the right side of his car, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken right leg, the officer said.

The Honda driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not a factor in the crash.

The second pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver around 9:10 p.m. Sunday on South Euclid Avenue near Imperial Avenue, Heims said.

The white vehicle kept driving northbound on South Euclid Avenue after hitting the 47-year-old woman, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including a right femur fracture, Heims said.

No detailed descriptions of the vehicle or the hit-and-run driver were immediately available.

The third collision happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Reagan Road near the Mira Mesa Mall, Heims said.

A 19-year-old woman crossing northbound against a red light was struck by a 33-year-old man driving a 2015 Honda Accord westbound through a green light, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a right femur fracture, which was not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

The Accord driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not a factor in the crash.

— City News Service

