Tourist Injured in Fall from ‘The Clam’ Cliff at La Jolla Shores

Cliff rescue
First responders rescued a woman Sunday who slipped and fell from a popular cliff spot known as “The Clam.” Photo via Twitter @SDFD.

A woman was injured Sunday when she slipped and fell from a La Jolla Shores cliff known as “The Clam,” the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

According to the department’s Twitter post Sunday afternoon, the unidentified woman was a tourist visiting from New York.

The department’s emergency personnel, along with San Diego lifeguards, worked to rescue the injured victim, who was secured to a stretcher and raised to the clifftop by first responders using a rope system.

There were no details about how seriously the woman was injured, or what caused her to slip.

— Staff report

