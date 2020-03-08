Tourist Injured in Fall from ‘The Clam’ Cliff at La Jolla Shores

Share This Article:

A woman was injured Sunday when she slipped and fell from a La Jolla Shores cliff known as “The Clam,” the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

According to the department’s Twitter post Sunday afternoon, the unidentified woman was a tourist visiting from New York.

The department’s emergency personnel, along with San Diego lifeguards, worked to rescue the injured victim, who was secured to a stretcher and raised to the clifftop by first responders using a rope system.

There were no details about how seriously the woman was injured, or what caused her to slip.

SDLifeguards and SDFD worked together to rescue an injured tourist from NY after she slipped and fell off the popular spot in La Jolla known as the Clam. pic.twitter.com/Fusc9L2925 — SDFD (@SDFD) March 8, 2020

— Staff report

