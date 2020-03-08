Suspected Shoplifter Struck by Car While Fleeing Kohl’s in Clairemont Mesa

Share This Article:

A woman suspected of shoplifting from a San Diego department store on Saturday was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to flee the scene.

The 39-year-old allegedly took merchandise from a Kohl’s store in the 5700 block of Balboa Avenue in the Clairemont Mesa East area of the city around 6:20 p.m., according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

She fled upon being confronted by loss prevention personnel, the officer said.

“In doing so, she ran across Balboa Boulevard and was struck by a 2011 Kia Soul driven by a 28-year-old female,” Heims said. “The pedestrian suffered a broken pelvis and several other injuries.”

— City News Service

