A man was killed late Saturday night when his vehicle left Interstate 5, careened down an embankment and hit a street light in San Ysidro.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The accident occurred around midnight less than a mile north of the border. The victim’s Nissan left the southbound freeway and came to rest on West Calle Primera.
The driver was ejected and later pronounced dead at the seen.
The freeway off-ramp and street below were closed by the California Highway Patrol for investigation of the accident.
— From Staff and Wire Reports
Driver Ejected and Killed When Vehicle Careens Off I-5 in San Ysidro was last modified: March 8th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: