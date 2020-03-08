Driver Ejected and Killed When Vehicle Careens Off I-5 in San Ysidro

Share This Article:

A man was killed late Saturday night when his vehicle left Interstate 5, careened down an embankment and hit a street light in San Ysidro.

The accident occurred around midnight less than a mile north of the border. The victim’s Nissan left the southbound freeway and came to rest on West Calle Primera.

The driver was ejected and later pronounced dead at the seen.

The freeway off-ramp and street below were closed by the California Highway Patrol for investigation of the accident.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

