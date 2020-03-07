Boy, 12, Shoots Himself in a Leg, Hospitalized

Share This Article:

A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday morning with a gunshot wound to a leg he suffered in an accidental shooting inside a home in an unincorporated area of San Diego County near Escondido.

The boy was handling a gun around 5:40 p.m. Friday when a single round struck him in the leg, according to Sgt. Isaac White of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The address where the shooting occurred was not disclosed by authorities.

Paramedics took the boy to a hospital for treatment of a non-life- threatening injury and detectives found the gun, White said.

“At this time, the discharge of the (gun) appears to be accidental,” White said. “Detectives are investigating how the juvenile obtained the (weapon).”

The name of the boy was not released.

–City News Service

