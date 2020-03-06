Police Seek Tips on Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck, Killed Woman in Otay Mesa

Share This Article:

Authorities reached out to the public Friday for help in apprehending down a hit-and-run motorist who fatally struck a pedestrian near Brown Field Municipal Airport.

The 21-year-old woman was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Otay Mesa Road and Otay Mesa Center Road when a westbound silver Nissan Altima struck her shortly before 9:15 a.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.

The victim, Brescia Ayon, was pronounced dead at the scene, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

The Altima driver did not stop and was last seen heading northbound on Heritage Road in the four-door sedan, which has significant damage to the front passenger side, police said.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash or the identity of the Altima driver was asked to call the SDPD’s traffic division at 858-495-7807 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

–City News Service

