Did You Feel It? 5.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Baja California South of Mexicali

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake that hit Baja California Friday evening sent weak shaking to San Diego County.

The quake hit at 7:52 p.m. near the Alberto Oviedo Mota, about 30 miles south-southeast of Mexicali, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The level of shaking felt in San Diego County did not put it at risk of any potential damage, the USGS said, and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department did not receive any immediate reports of damage.

— City News Service

