Boyfriend Arrested After Woman Stabbed Multiple Times in Colina Del Sol Apartment

A 28-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times inside a Colina Del Sol apartment.

Dispatchers received multiple calls shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday from neighbors who reported hearing screaming coming from one of the apartments in a complex on 49th Street just south of El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Officers responding to the scene found that a woman had been stabbed multiple times and the suspect had fled, Martinez said.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of her wounds, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

Around 10:35 p.m. Thursday, the suspect apparently called 911 and told a dispatcher his location, and that he was going to surrender, according to media reports.

The 28-year-old man, whose name was not immediately available, was taken into custody around 10:45 p.m. on El Cajon Boulevard near El Cerrito Drive, Martinez said.

— City News Service

