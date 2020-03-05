Woman Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter for Head-on Valley Center DUI Crash

Share This Article:

A woman who was intoxicated when she crashed head-on into another car on a Valley Center road, killing an 84-year-old Escondido woman, is due to be sentenced to nearly nine years in state prison next month.

Maritza Millan, 55, of Indio, pleaded guilty Wednesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI for causing the Aug. 3, 2019, death of Yasmeen Shaheen, as well as injuring two others who were inside the same car as Shaheen. Millan’s slated to be sentenced to eight years and eight months in state prison on April 2, according to Deputy District Attorney David Uyar.

The crash happened around 4 p.m., Aug. 3, on Valley Center Road, between Vesper and Cole Grade roads.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Millan tried to pass a vehicle and crashed head-on into a Toyota Corolla.

Shaheen, the Corolla’s backseat passenger, died while being transported to a hospital, the CHP said. The Corolla’s driver and another passenger sustained major injuries, while Millan was also hospitalized, according to the agency.

Millan remains in custody without bail.

–City News Service

