San Diego Man Charged with Insurance Fraud for Filing False Stolen Car Report

A man who allegedly filed a false police report indicating his car was stolen pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that include insurance fraud.

Roberto Garcia, 30, allegedly filed the false report with the Chula Vista Police Department and his insurance company last March, after his girlfriend was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the car on a San Diego freeway in which a child in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Garcia’s girlfriend, Alejandra Cardenas, 26, is charged with felony hit-and-run in a separate case.

Officials say Garcia was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

In an alleged attempt to cover up the crime, Garcia reported that the car had been stolen after he dropped his keys in a Chula Vista bar. Garcia also allegedly received a $10,000 payout from his insurer for the purported car theft.

Garcia is out of custody on $50,000 bail and is due back in court March 20 for a readiness conference.

Cardenas, who is also out of custody, is currently scheduled to appear in court March 23.

— City News Service

