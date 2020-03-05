Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Otay Mesa

Share This Article:

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning in Otay Mesa, police said.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. near the intersection of Otay Mesa and Cactus roads, just south of Brown Field Municipal Airport, said San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, but details about that person were not immediately available, Hernandez said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver Honda Civic with possible damage to the front passenger side and was last seen northbound on Heritage Road.

–City News Service

