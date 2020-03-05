Share This Article:

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

A former city of San Diego parks and recreation employee who embezzled more than $100,000 was sentenced Thursday to five years probation, and paid back in full the money she took.

Lisa Ann Petty, 43, formerly the center director for the Paradise Hills Recreation Center, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a felony count of misappropriation of public funds for taking $100,649.65 from the city. During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, a check for that amount was provided to city District Manager Manuel Gonzalez.

Nearly a dozen other charges for crimes including grand theft and check forgery were dismissed at sentencing.

Prosecutors say Petty, who worked for the city from 2012 to 2018, embezzled the funds between 2017 and 2018.

She was charged last November by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

— City News Service

Former San Diego City Employee Gets Probation for Embezzling $100,000 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: