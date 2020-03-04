Share This Article:

An Oceanside retiree who went missing over the weekend was located about 50 miles from his home Wednesday and reunited with his family.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Border Patrol personnel found Ramon Laguna, 73, wandering near the U.S.-Mexico line in San Diego on Wednesday morning, according to Oceanside police.

Laguna, who has displayed symptoms consistent with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, disappeared from his North County home on Sunday, officials said. The previous day, he had been talking about wanting to travel to his native Tijuana to visit relatives.

Over the past several days, possible sightings of Laguna in Oceanside and San Ysidro were reported, police said.

–City News Service

Missing Oceanside Man, 73, Located was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: