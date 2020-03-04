Man Sentenced 15 Years to Life for Oceanside Killing He Committed as Minor

Share This Article:

A man who was 17 when he fatally shot another man at the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre in Oceanside was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years to life in state prison.

Jason Milhone, now 20, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count for the June 1, 2017, slaying of 21-year-old Ines Villa.

Deputy District Attorney Ted Minahan said Milhone shot Villa following an argument that sparked between Milhone and Villa’s groups of friends at the amphitheater. Milhone was on the run for nearly three months before turning himself in to authorities.

The prosecutor said Milhone was charged as an adult after his case proceeded through the juvenile court system for some time.

Two other suspects were also arrested in the days following the killing.

Bianca Madrigal, 24, was arrested the day after Villa was killed and has since pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for driving Milhone from the scene of the crime. She awaits sentencing, currently scheduled for March 26.

Jose Rodriguez, then 18, was also arrested on suspicion of murder, but he was ultimately not charged in the killing.

— City News Service

