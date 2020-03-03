Authorities Name Suspect and Officers Involved in Otay Mesa Shooting

Share This Article:

Authorities Tuesday released the names of a 70-year-old man and the two San Diego police officers who shot him in Otay Valley Regional Park in Otay Mesa when he allegedly pulled out a handgun that turned out to be a replica.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, Officers Jeremy Huff and Filip Perry from the Neighborhood Policing Division were in the park, near the 500 block of Beyer Way, to conduct an outreach and cleanup operation in conjunction with other city agencies when they encountered Carlos Soto, who was staying in an illegal encampment, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

“When officers approached the man, he produced a handgun,” Brown said. “Officers gave the man commands to get on the ground. The man then reached for the handgun and officers used their services weapons.”

Soto was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening wounds, the lieutenant said.

No officers were injured and detectives recovered the handgun at the scene, but it turned out to be a replica firearm, Brown said.

Huff has been with the department for eight years and Perry has been with the department for nine months.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

