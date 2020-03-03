Man Killed, Woman Severely Hurt in Suspected DUI Crash on I-15 in Escondido

Share This Article:

A man was killed and a woman severely injured early Tuesday in a suspected DUI crash on Interstate 15 near Lake Hodges, authorities reported.

The fatal wreck occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. when the driver of a gold Lexus SUV lost control of it for unknown reasons while heading north in the area of Via Rancho Parkway in Escondido, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle veered off the freeway, went up an embankment, overturned and rolled back onto the lanes, where a big rig hit it.

The two occupants of the SUV — both of whom were not wearing seat belts — were ejected onto the roadway, CHP public affairs Officer Sal Castro said. One of them, a 24-year-old Florida man, was then struck and killed by an oncoming Chevrolet Cruze. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The man’s companion, a 20-year-old San Diego woman, was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

It was unclear which of the two was driving.

Intoxication was believed to have been a factor in the fatal accident, Castro said.

Updated at 4:25 p.m. March 3, 2020

— City News Service

